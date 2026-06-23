How suspect stole policeman’s uniform for impersonation in Lagos – Police

A 22-year-old man, Onipede Tajudeen Ojo, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly stealing a police officer’s bag containing a camouflage uniform, warrant card, mobile phone, ATM card, and other personal belongings and using the uniform for impersonation.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Adebisi said Ojo was apprehended after vigilant passersby observed that his conduct and mannerisms did not correspond with those expected of a genuine police officer.

“Their suspicion prompted them to accost and question him, during which he was discovered to be an impostor.

“He was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

“The suspect is currently in Police custody, while investigations are ongoing.

“He will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” Adebisi said.

While commending the vigilance and civic responsibility of the members of the public, the Lagos State Police Command strongly condemned any form of jungle justice.

The command maintained that the laws of Lagos State do not permit individuals to take the law into their own hands, irrespective of the alleged offence committed by a suspect.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to promptly hand over suspected offenders to the Police or other relevant law enforcement agencies for proper investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law,” the command stated.

The command reiterated its call on all residents to remain vigilant and continue to partner with the police by promptly reporting suspicious persons, movements, and activities, while allowing the law to take its due course.