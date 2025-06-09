From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to ensure adequate security for the residents of Ibara GRA Regeneration Scheme, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the construction of a ring-fenced perimeter and installation of a gating system at the estate.

Disclosing this in a statement issued on Monday, the Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, said the approved security measures were also to address the porosity of the entire Ibara GRA in the capital city of Abeokuta.

Omoniyi noted that the approval of the governor was a response to the appeals by residents of the foremost GRA, especially the subscribers of the GRA Regeneration Scheme, who had raised serious concerns of the porosity of the estate.

The Commissioner explained further that the ring-fenced perimeter and gating system, which is synonymous with other private estates in the country, will not only enhance the security architecture of the estate, it will equally give a boom to the aesthetics of the GRA.

While commending Governor Abiodun for magnanimously approving the security system, Omoniyi reiterated the commitment of his ministry to the implementation of the housing policy of the incumbent administration in the state.

He equally expressed the commitment of Governor Abiodun-led administration towards reinventing GRAs across the state to be in tandem with modern estates in the country.

The Housing Commissioner, however, noted that stakeholders engagement will be conducted in order to accommodate other areas not part of the new GRA Regeneration Scheme, in the approved security architecture of the estate.