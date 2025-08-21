Indigenes seek refuge in neighbouring communities

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was palpable tension in Amakohia-Ubi community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday evening as herdsmen and local security operatives clashed.

The deadly clash led to the death of one vigilante, Monday Nwaozuzu, popularly known as Ojo Ola, another wounded, and one missing, suspected to have been abducted.

A reliable source from the community told our correspondent that the incident, which occurred around 6:30 pm, involved a heavy gun duel between the vigilantes and the herdsmen.

The vigilantes attempted to prevent the herders and their cows from entering their farmlands. The resultant altercation led to a serious exchange of firearms.

“It’s always the routine of our vigilantes to guard our farms. That day, they encountered the Fulani herdsmen approaching at exactly the community’s college. They asked them to go back, but they refused, not knowing that they were fully armed. They opened fire on our men and killed Ojo Ola and wounded another person. As we speak, we’re still combing the bush in search of another vigilante.

“All through yesterday night, they have been searching the bushes with hope to find him, but all to no avail. We have even commenced searching again this morning but no luck. But when his phone line was called this morning, one of the herdsmen picked it, so we don’t know if he was abducted or killed,” the source said.

The community has been under severe attack by herders in recent months. A similar attack on August 20, 2025, left three residents dead, several injured, and two abducted, with assailants emerging from nearby bushes and shooting indiscriminately, according to eyewitnesses.

The police have visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and calmed the tense situation, but this has not been enough to discourage indigenes from fleeing to neighbouring communities and towns.