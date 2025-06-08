By Henry Uche

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), a leading anti-corruption and good governance civil society organisation, has strongly condemned the continued failure of relevant government agencies to remit the statutory five per cent petroleum products’ levy to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), describing the situation as a gross betrayal of public trust and sabotage of national interest.

This reaction follows recent revelations by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, during the opening of an investigative hearing on the matter in Abuja. The Speaker decried the consistent non-implementation of Section 14(1)(h) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007, which mandates the allocation of five per cent of the pump price of petrol and diesel to FERMA and state road maintenance agencies. Despite the law’s clarity, Abbas lamented that the provision has been neglected for years, adversely affecting the agencies’ capacity to maintain Nigeria’s road infrastructure.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, HEDA noted that this blatant disregard for the law is not only unlawful but detrimental to national development and the well-being of ordinary Nigerians who bear the brunt of poorly maintained roads.

“This is more than administrative negligence; it is deliberate sabotage of development. Nigerians suffer on dangerous roads daily, while the funds meant to ensure their safety and ease of movement are held back in defiance of the law. This is a betrayal of trust, a violation of citizens’ rights, and a blow to our rule of law,” Suraju stated.

HEDA further commended the House of Representatives for its decision to probe the matter and urged the ad-hoc committee to dig deep, identify all culpable individuals and institutions, and ensure that funds are recovered and justice is served. The civil society organisation emphasised that the outcome of the investigation must not be swept under the carpet but made public.

“Public trust will only be restored when there are consequences for impunity. We urge the committee to publish its findings, recommend sanctions, and set in motion reforms to automate and monitor the remittance process transparently,” Suraju added.

Highlighting the consequences of the persistent neglect, HEDA pointed to deteriorating road conditions across the country, an increase in road-related fatalities, and the rising cost of transportation and logistics, all of which directly impact citizens and businesses.

The civil group further called for the inclusion of civil society organisations and independent oversight bodies in the monitoring of statutory remittances to ensure accountability and forestall future abuses.

“Our roads are not just infrastructure; they are lifelines for the economy and human development. When you starve FERMA of funds, you starve the nation of growth,” Suraju maintained.

HEDA reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance and pledged to continue advocating for proper implementation of laws designed to serve the Nigerian people.