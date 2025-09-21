From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was presence of heavy security operative in Osun State as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its ward Congress into 214 wards in the state yesterday.

The chairman of the Congress committee, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, who spoke with journalists at the party secretariat, Osogbo, over the weekend, explained that the congress was to ensure that there was no vacancy at the respective wards.

He stated further that the ward executives were expected to work together with the governor to ensure continuity of the development being experienced in the state.

“The positive development being witnessed in Osun state should not be truncated by enemies, and that is why the party at the national level, through the national executive committee and the NWC has ensured that everything is moving according to plan in Osun state, so that there won’t be vacancies at the respective wards, and also that the people and the structure of the party will be one and as well come together to support the governor in bringing about more positive things and development in Osun state,” Omotoso said.

On why the party is conducting ward congresses in 214 out of 332 wards in the state, he explained that there were hindrances when the congress was conducted earlier, hence the need to fill the vacant positions.

“I was here more than a year now to conduct the ward congress and we were unable to finish the Congress due to logistic issue. Also, the expiration of the term of some of these people, because once you are elected, you must serve your four years.

“Those that are being elected today will serve their four years. That means their own Congress will also be different in the next four years than those that was conducted in the year 2023. That is one of the reasons why those things are not being done together at once.

“PDP has shown the Southwest that things can be done better. Governor AdemolaAdeleke is a man of impeccable character and he is somebody who has made a lot of sacrifices to bring about the changes that Osun people even thought it was impossible few years ago.

We were all aware when Osun state was in the land of Egyptians,” Omotoso said.

Explaining reason for the presence of security, the PDP chairman in the state, Hon. Sunday Bisi, said the purpose was to ensure a hitch-free exercise.