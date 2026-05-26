Hayatu-Deen rejects ADC primary results over alleged rigging

By Lawrence Agbo

Presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has distanced himself from the party’s presidential primary election results, alleging that the exercise was compromised by widespread manipulation and irregularities.

Hayatu-Deen announced on Tuesday that he would not participate in the official declaration of the primary election outcome, citing disturbing reports of vote rigging from different parts of the country.

In a statement posted on his X account, the ADC contender said some of the alleged irregularities were directly witnessed by him during the process, raising concerns about the credibility of the exercise.

“I will not be attending the announcement of the ADC Presidential Election Results today. I am concerned by reports from across the country of widespread vote rigging, some of which I myself observed, and will therefore be taking advice on my next steps,” he stated.

The development adds fresh tension to the fiercely contested ADC presidential race involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers State governor and ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, as well as Hayatu-Deen.

The party’s presidential primary collation is expected to hold in Abuja, where results from across the federation are being compiled.

Before the nationwide exercise commenced on Monday, the ADC leadership had appealed to aspirants, delegates, and party faithful to conduct themselves peacefully and preserve unity within the party.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the primary as a critical test of the ADC’s commitment to democratic principles and transparency.

Abdullahi maintained that the ADC remained committed to an open and credible selection process, insisting that the party stood out for allowing its presidential candidate to emerge through transparent primaries.

He also stressed that the behaviour of party members and aspirants during the process would reflect the leadership values the ADC hopes to project to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections.