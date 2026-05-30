Gyang challenges outcome of APC Plateau North primary

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

An aspirant in the recently conducted All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Plateau North, Senator Istifanus Gyang, has said that his fate lies in the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) regarding the protest he lodged following the disputed election.

Gyang, in a statement signed by the Director-General of the I. D. Gyang Campaign Council, Lot Adas, said the manner in which the primary election was conducted left much to be desired.

According to him, “It is deeply troubling that members were denied the free and fair opportunity to elect the candidate of their choice through a transparent democratic process.

“The foundation of every credible democracy rests upon the sanctity of the people’s mandate, internal party democracy, fairness, and due process.”

The aspirant expressed dismay at what he described as the imposition of outcomes against the popular will of party members, arguing that such actions weaken confidence in democratic institutions and risk alienating loyal stakeholders who have laboured tirelessly for the growth and stability of the party.

The statement added: “It is public knowledge that the senatorial primary elections were not conducted in Plateau North.

“Rather, results were concocted and allocated to suit a predetermined outcome. It would therefore be injurious to, and a negation of, good conscience and the fear of God for anyone to assert the contrary.

“The strength of the APC has always been its people — the grassroots members whose voices and votes must never be substituted by predetermined arrangements.

“We have noted that the national chairman of the APC has clarified that the National Working Committee is studying the reports of the Appeal Committee on the conduct of the National Assembly primary elections, after which the right thing will be done.

“In view of the foregoing, we urge our supporters and party faithful to remain vigilant and peaceful as Plateau North awaits justice from the National Working Committee.

“Our position is predicated on and rooted in the defence of justice, equity and the democratic rights of APC members and the people of Plateau North,” the statement said.