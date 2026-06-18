Gwarzo dares Kano Govt to prove allegation of LG funds diversion against him

By Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has challenged Kano State Governor, Abba Kabiru Yusuf to provide concrete evidence that he received funds from local government councils through his son, Mujahid Aminu Abdussalam.

Gwarzo was responding to allegations by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who alleged that funds from local government councils in the state were channeled to the former deputy governor via his son.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Gwarzo dismissed the allegations as “baseless, outrageous, and a ridiculous attempt to tarnish his hard-earned integrity.”

“The allegations are mere figments of the Governor’s imagination, lacking any basis, he declared in the statement..

“We categorically challenge the accuser to provide credible and verifiable evidence to substantiate these callous claims. Mere accusations, no matter how often repeated in the media, do not amount to proof,” the statement said.

Gwarzo maintained that he upheld transparency, accountability, and the rule of law throughout his public service career.

He expressed confidence that “the truth would ultimately prevail” and urged the public to disregard what he called unfounded allegations. End.