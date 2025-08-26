From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Pastor of Christian Evangelical Fellowship of Nigeria (CEFN) Church, Pastor Friday Adehi and Brother Gabriel Ezekiel of the same Church were kidnapped shortly after church service on Sunday.

It was gathered that both clargies were traveling on a motorcycle when they ran into the kidnappers along Ajegwu -Ojodu road in Ofu local government of Kogi State.

The church members were said to have attended a naming ceremony of another member of the church after their church service on Sunday and were returning to their residence in Itobe when they were abducted at gunpoint.

An eye witness said, “The incident happened between 3-4pm 24th August 2025 (Sunday) when both members of the church were returning from Ojodu to Itobe ridding on his bike with another man accompanying him. Then the kidnappers who were laying ambush suddenly bursted on the road when they sighted the motorcyclist approaching. The kidnappers stoped them at gunpoint and dragged them into the bush.

It was learnt that the local vigilantes under the joint task force with the military are already on the trail of the kidnappers.

A community efforts to clear the bushes along the main road from Itobe to Anyigba to expose kidnappers laying ambush by the road side is in progress through funds contributed by a phylantropist, Dr Simeon Oyigu.

Meanwhile, the CEFN Church and other christian faithfuls have declared prayers and fasting for God’s intervention in the safety and freedom of the church members.

The apex Igala socio-cultural organizations ICDA and Ukomu Igala had earlier called on the Kogi state government to prioritize the deployment of drone technology to effectively track kidnappers and bandits using the forests as their hideouts to negotiate ransom.

The group said it believes strongly that only with such strategy will the joint task force achieve results on their war against criminals in the forests.

The Police public relations officer SP William Ovye is however unavailable to confirm the incidence as his phone line was not accessible.

