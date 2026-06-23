Group hails media’s investigative journalism, says Bamigboye’s work helped countless Nigerians

An Ekiti-based civil society group, Defenders of Civic Rights (DCR), has commended veteran investigative journalist Babatunde Bamigboye, popularly known as Omo Edema, for his contributions to exposing crime, promoting justice, and amplifying the voices of vulnerable Nigerians.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Laide Ojo, the group described investigative journalism as a vital tool for uncovering crimes, exposing abuses, and holding perpetrators accountable, particularly in cases where victims are silenced by fear.

According to DCR, Omo Edema has, for more than two decades, distinguished himself as one of Southwestern Nigeria’s most fearless investigative broadcasters and social justice advocates. Through undercover investigations, field reporting, and community intelligence gathering, he has exposed criminal activities, human trafficking networks, alleged fraudulent religious practices, suspicious deaths, and other social injustices.

The group noted that his investigative style has earned him widespread recognition and comparisons with the late broadcaster, Kola Olawuyi, renowned for exposing crime and social vices.

DCR highlighted some of his notable investigations, including the 2023 Leah Sunday human trafficking case, the 2025 probe into the death of Police Inspector Yusuf Suleiman Blessing, popularly known as “BS Omo Alhaja,” and the widely discussed Fakuade investigation, which focused on alleged exploitation and abuses in rural communities.

The group also recalled that Omo Edema reportedly faced physical attacks and threats while carrying out some of his investigations, including an assault during a 2018 investigation involving commercial transport operators in Ondo State.

According to DCR, despite the risks, intimidation, and legal challenges associated with investigative journalism, Omo Edema has remained committed to exposing wrongdoing and seeking justice for victims.

“His work has touched countless lives and brought public attention to issues that might otherwise have remained hidden. To many victims and ordinary citizens, he represents a voice for the voiceless and a symbol of hope that truth and justice can prevail,” the statement added.