By Sunday Ani

The Action Collective has raised the alarm over what it described as a desperate campaign to tarnish the image of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, allegedly by some people, using artificial intelligence (AI) generated content.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, the group decried a trending online video purportedly featuring the Senator, clarifying that the content was nothing but an AI fabrication.

The group urged the public to disregard any material bearing the senator’s name or likeness that does not emanate from her verified platforms.

According to Onyejuwe, the disinformation campaign is the handiwork of political opponents, who are deploying some persons as pawns to mislead the public.

“We call on Nigerians to ignore such content and to be vigilant about the growing use of digital manipulation to spread falsehood,” the group cautioned.

The Action Collective called on media organisations, government agencies and the general public to steer clear of those dubious individuals and their schemes. It also urged Nigerians to treat any AI-generated material associated with Akpoti-Uduaghan with the highest level of skepticism.

“This is a coordinated attempt by desperate political adversaries to discredit a highly respected public servant. We urge everyone to verify their sources and expose those behind the deceit before more lives and reputations are destroyed,” Onyejuwe concluded.