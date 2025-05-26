As Mopamuro LG boss issues Executive order to regulate public gathering

By Sunday Ani

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 19 persons, including five children, and left eight others injured along the Lokoja-Obajana road of the state in the early hours of Monday.

Governor Ododo described the incident as a devastating loss, not only to the families of the victims but to the entire state, given the scale of the tragedy.

The governor through his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah lamented that the accident, which involved a Toyota Hummer Bus and an articulated vehicle, resulted from over speeding and wrongful overtaking, and called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and discipline by road users.

“Losing 19 lives, including innocent children, in one accident is a tragedy for which words cannot fully express our grief. Our hearts are heavy and thoughts and prayers are with the families affected, and we must take urgent steps to prevent such sorrowful occurrences. Every life matters, and no journey is worth the risk of over speeding”, Governor Ododo said.

Commending the efforts of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police in responding swiftly to the accident and rescuing the survivors, the fovernor condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in the state.

He called for sustained public education campaign on road safety and the dangers of excessive speed, as well as enhanced coordination among emergency response agencies.

Governor Ododo directed the Ministry of Information and Communications to collaborate with the FRSC to upscale enlightenment campaigns that will improve road safety in all parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Mopamuro Local Government Council, Hon. Ademola Bello, in a bid to improve security at public gatherings, has issued an Executive Order after due deliberations with heads of security agencies in the Local Government Area.

In a statement, the SSA Media & Publicity to the Mopamuro LG, Olowu Juwon, said the Executive Order empowers security agencies to regulate public gatherings and prosecute anyone who violates the order.

The order came in the wake of the tragic death of a vibrant youth during a violence that erupted in a public event to celebrate the culture of people of the area.

The Chairman acknowledged the rights to peaceful assembly as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but noted that such gatherings must be such that people’s safety is guaranteed, hence the Executive Order to restore sanity in the area.

Some of the clauses in the Executive Order include that no public gathering shall be held in Mopamuro without obtaining permission from the Police or other security agencies before holding a public gathering and that a written notice shall be sent to the Nigeria Police Force, copying other Security Agencies before holding a public gathering.

The order also states that conditions set by security agencies shall be complied with, such as maintaining peace and order, avoiding obstruction of public spaces, and ensuring public safety but that requirements may vary depending on the location and circumstances.

One of the conditions in the order is also that the Traditional Ruler of each community shall confirm the security permission before allowing any public gathering in their community to ensure peace and security.

The Chairman directed the security agencies in the Local Government Area to effectively enforce the Executive Order with immediate effect and emphasized the prosecution of anyone who violates the new order.