Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will unveil a newly completed 420 home units at Ajara Badagry today.

The commissioning of the new Lagos State Housing Estate, Ajara phase 1 at Badagry, will further increase the stock of model housing units and cater for accommodation needs of over 2000 individuals.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai during a media chat with reporters in his office yesterday.

He said the estate consists of 420 units of one-, two- and 3-bedroom apartments, respectively.

He revealed that the aim was to provide affordable and quality housing in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s campaign promise to complete all ongoing housing projects in the state.

He commended the project’s completion, citing its potential impact on the economy of the community.

He thanked prospective subscribers for their patience and trust in the administration, advising interested subscribers who have intention to apply to visit the estate department of the ministry at Alausa and refrain from dealing with swindlers as the ministry did not engage agents in the sale of any of its housing units.