Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has commended the Department of State Services (DSS), whose operatives arrested five high-profile kidnappers operating in forests across the state.

Acting on credible intelligence, DSS operatives on Wednesday traced them to their hideouts in two separate locations in Enugu State.

The suspects are believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorising Udi LGA and other parts of the state.

The kidnappers confessed that they collected huge sums of money as ransom from victims’ relatives.

The other three, who are key members of another kidnap gang, were arrested on Friday in the state capital. Among the items recovered at the point of arrest, where the suspects were hiding, were large sums of money, being proceeds of their illicit activities, lethal weapons, and other dangerous objects.

The Governor, having been briefed on details of the notorious gangs and in recognition of the covert nature of the Service, however, refrained from further specifics, noting that the DSS, in conjunction with the military, police, and other security agencies, as well as the state-owned Forest Guards, have put in place measures for a continuous crackdown on other fleeing gang members, as well as to raid their hideouts and camps in the forests.