From John Bassey, Gusau

The Executive Governor of Zamfara state Dr. Dauda Lawal and the entire state Executive Council mourn the victims of boat mishap that occured on 29th August 2025 at Nasarawar Kifi and Birnin Tudu of Gummi Local Government Area which claimed the lives of several citizens who were fleeing from bandits attacks.

In a statement signed by the state commissioner of information and culture, Mahmud Mohammed Dantawasa confirmed that, the Zamfara State Government remain committed to ending the menace of banditry and would continue to stand with the people in these difficult times.

The statement also disclosed that Governor Dauda Lawal has directed security agencies to intensify operations in the area to forestall further attacks by bandits and to guarantee the safety of residents in all affected communities.

The initial report indicated that the boat, which was carrying passengers beyond its capacity, capsized during the crossing, leading to the loss of many lives. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, while emergency teams are working with community leaders to account for missing persons and provide immediate assistance to survivors.

Findings portrayed that, the incident occured on Friday when about 20 villagers fleeing bandit attack, boarded a boat that capsized when attempting to cross a river at Nasarawar Kifi in Birnin Tudu Ward.

Sources told journalists that the victims, mostly women and children from Danmaga, Tungar Maigunya and Nasarawar Kifi rushed to the river to join a boat expected to ferry them to safety.

According to the source, the ill-fated boat which could only carry 16 passengers, was overloaded during its third trip after two women forced themselves onboard to increase passengers to 18.

One Malam Musa Danmaga, a resident of the area who spoke through a telephone interview said lives were lost every year in the community through such tragic incidents.

Danmaga appealed for government to support the area by providing additional boats for villagers whose farms and other business activities depend on water transportation.

Speaking on the issue, the village head of Nasarawar Kifi, Alhaji Muhammadu Chigari, who was contacted on phone, confirmed the the tragic incident, describing it as unfortunate and disheartening.

He stated that the unfortunate incident has consumed the lives of 8 housewives, 3 babies and 4 youths.

Chigari added that local divers within the community have gone in search of the remaining missing persons.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Sokoto Field Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Aliyu Shehu, confirmed the incident in Zamfara.

Shehu said a team from NEMA in collaboration with the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) would visit the scene to ascertain the exact number of people involved in the mishap and provide relief materials for the victim’s families.

Zamfara State Government, has extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the repose of their souls. The Government is in close contact with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) to ensure that affected families receive support and relief.