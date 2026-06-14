General Olufemi Oluyede: The Man Steering Nigeria’s Defence into A New Era

By Sambo Sule

In the crucible of a nation forged by resilience, where shadows of uncertainty stretch long across savannah and coast, General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede emerges as a beacon of unyielding resolve. Like the ancient warriors of Ekiti soil—steadfast sentinels against tempests—he now stands at the helm of Nigeria’s Armed Forces as Chief of Defence Staff.

His appointment marks not merely a change of guard, but the dawn of a transformative epoch. It is one where discipline meets destiny, strategy dances with synergy, and the military reclaims its sacred covenant to shield the motherland.

Oluyede’s career has been defined by excellence and resilience. Rising through the ranks of the Nigerian Army, he has commanded troops in some of the most difficult operational theatres, earning respect for his tactical ingenuity and his ability to inspire confidence among soldiers and civilians alike.

Since assuming office, General Oluyede has prioritized jointness—the seamless integration of the Army, Navy, and Air Force into a unified fighting force. He believes that Nigeria’s security challenges require synergy, not fragmentation, and under his leadership, joint operations have become the hallmark of military campaigns.

This approach has already yielded results: in May 2026 alone, Nigerian troops neutralized over 317 terrorists, arrested 314 suspects, and rescued 221 kidnapped civilians, while recovering 93 assorted arms and dismantling illegal refining sites. These achievements reflect his insistence on coordination, precision, and professionalism.

Another defining feature of his leadership is the push for indigenous defence production. General Oluyede has championed the revitalization of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), ensuring that Nigeria reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and builds local capacity.

The CDS’ vision is to see Nigeria emerge as a regional hub for defence technology, capable of sustaining its own military requirements and contributing to African security. By encouraging local innovation, he is laying the foundation for a self-reliant Armed Forces that can adapt to evolving threats.

Civil-military relations are also central to his philosophy. General Oluyede has consistently emphasized that the Armed Forces exist to protect the people, not to intimidate them.

He has directed troops to uphold professionalism and respect for human rights in all operations, reinforcing trust between the military and civilians. His swift responses to crises—deploying reinforcements, ordering aerial surveillance, and ensuring humanitarian support—demonstrate his people-centric approach.

For him, threats against civilian peace are intolerable affronts to national sovereignty. Beyond operations, General Oluyede has invested in the intellectual and doctrinal development of the Armed Forces.

He has positioned the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre (JDWC) as the intellectual hub of Nigeria’s defence establishment, advancing doctrine, innovation, and technology to keep the Armed Forces adaptive to evolving threats. This institution ensures that Nigeria’s military remains aligned with global best practices while developing strategies tailored to local realities.

General Oluyede’s leadership style blends firmness with empathy. He commends troops for gallantry and tactical ingenuity, reinforcing morale across operational theatres.

At the same time, he insists on accountability, ensuring that discipline remains the bedrock of military service. His ability to balance operational demands with welfare considerations has strengthened the Armed Forces as an institution.

General Oluyede’s legacy is already taking shape. He is positioning Nigeria’s Armed Forces as a modern, self-reliant, and highly professional military. His emphasis on jointness, indigenous production, and civilian protection ensures that the Armed Forces remain not only a guarantor of sovereignty but also a trusted institution in the eyes of the people.

The CDS tenure is redefining Nigeria’s defence posture, positioning the country as a regional leader in security and stability. In the broader context of national development, his leadership underscores the critical role of the military in creating an environment of peace and stability.

By securing communities, protecting borders, and dismantling criminal networks, the Armed Forces under his command are enabling economic growth, social development, and national unity. His vision is not limited to the battlefield; it extends to the future of Nigeria as a secure, prosperous, and respected nation.

General Olufemi Oluyede is, indeed, the man steering Nigeria’s defence into a new era. His story is one of discipline, vision, and service—a reminder that leadership in uniform is not about power, but about responsibility, sacrifice, and the unwavering commitment to protect the nation and its people.