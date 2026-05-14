From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Aspirant for the House of Representatives seat in the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Bitrus Garki, has officially withdrawn from the race, throwing his weight behind Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Philip Aduda.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Garki described the decision as “the product of honest reflection, genuine consultation, and a deep commitment to something larger than personal ambition, the unity, stability, and forward progress of our great party, the APC, and the people of the FCT.”

Garki, who said he entered the race driven by a passion to serve, emphasised that “true leadership is not always about the position you hold, but the sacrifices you make for the greater good. At this critical moment in our nation’s political journey, party cohesion and collective purpose must take precedence.”

Garki announced his full alignment with Wike, praising the minister’s “bold vision, decisive governance, and commitment to transforming the FCT [which] continues to inspire confidence across party lines.”

He declared: “In demonstration of this alignment, we declare our total and unequivocal support for Senator Philip Aduda and all other candidates endorsed and supported by the FCT Minister, standing firmly behind their campaigns in the interest of stronger governance, stability, and accelerated development across the FCT.”

He also reaffirmed his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu, stating: “I further reaffirm my unwavering dedication to the success and re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the City Boy Movement, the Relax Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria Movement, and every progressive platform committed to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda across our great nation.”

Expressing gratitude to his supporters, Garki said: “To my family, supporters, political associates, the youth, women groups, community stakeholders, and every well-wisher who stood by me throughout this journey, I am deeply grateful. Your belief in our shared vision was never wasted, and it will not be forgotten.”

He framed the withdrawal as strategic: “This is not the end. It is a repositioning, a renewed commitment to service, loyalty, and the greater good of our people. Together, we will continue to build a stronger APC, a more united FCT, and a better Nigeria for all.”