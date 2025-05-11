Former Besiktas and Turkish forward, Nihat Kahveci, has revealed the love and support the Galatasaray fans have for Victor Osimhen might play a huge role in getting him to stay at the club, Soccernet.ng reports.

The 26-year-old has been impressive since joining Okan Buruk’s side on loan from Napoli in September, scoring 33 goals and providing seven assists in 37 games across all competitions.

Osimhen’s brilliant loan spell has seen him garner huge interest from several clubs across Europe and the Middle East, but Galatasaray are interested in keeping him permanently as well, although they’ll struggle to pay his release clause.

Kahveci, weighing in on the transfer situation of the former LOSC Lille man, revealed Osimhen is adored in Istanbul, and the emotion of the fans could trickle into his transfer decision when the season ends. “Galatasaray fans even started to ask me about Osimhen. I think the possibility of keeping Osimhen is a success because the player is a very big name. Also, the teams that want him are very big,” the ex-Real Sociedad forward said in quotes revealed by Haber Sariki Mizi.

While all fingers point to a move away from Galatasaray for Osimhen this summer, he could write his name into history at RAMS Park by winning the Turkish Super Lig and the League Cup.