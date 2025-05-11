From Sunday Ani

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources-Centre for Sustainable Development (FUPRE-CSD) in Effurun, Delta State, has praised President Bola Tinubu’s selection of nominees for the South-South Development Commission (SSDC), calling them an excellent choice.

The centre expressed eagerness to collaborate with the commission to promote sustainable development in the South-South region.

In a congratulatory statement, Dr Emeka Elemike, Director of FUPRE-CSD, and Okezi Odugala, Deputy Director of External Partnership Liaison, said: “On behalf of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources-Centre for Sustainable Development, Effurun, Delta State, we congratulate the chairman and members of the South-South Development Commission, as your appointments are a recognition of exemplary character in spearheading the much-needed sustainable development and friendly environment in the region.”

Benjamin Atu, Head of Media and Public Enlightenment at FUPRE-CSD, described SSDC Chairman Chibudom Nwuche as a visionary leader of class and character.

“Your great experience, skills and advocacy to tackle today’s challenges have made you the right choice, shattering the glass ceiling to become the pioneer chairman. Your appointment is an assurance of first-class leadership to achieve the Niger Delta of our dreams with shared prosperity as we look forward to our collaboration,” he said.

Atu also praised Miss Usoro Offiong Akpabio, the commission’s Managing Director/CEO, for becoming its first female CEO, noting her impeccable credentials.

“We also acknowledged Miss Usoro Offiong Akpabio, Managing Director/CEO, for breaking a thick glass ceiling to become the commission’s first female CEO, as well as all members of the commission, as we have high regard for your pedigree, impeccable credentials, intellectual depth and robust experience,” he said.

FUPRE-CSD pledged full support to accelerate the commission’s goals, urging advocacy against unsustainable practices to balance economic, social, and environmental needs. The centre is ready to provide manpower training and research to support a self-sustaining Niger Delta. “FUPRE-CSD is prepared to provide the necessary manpower training and research engagement in support of the commission’s goal of developing a self-sustaining Niger Delta Region, in which human-made progress is not washed away by unwholesome environmental practices,” the statement noted.

The centre aims to collaborate with the SSDC to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (Agenda 2030) and the African Union Agenda 2063 through inclusive growth and human resource development.