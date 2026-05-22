Funniest World Cup memes ever

The World Cup is more than just the biggest sporting event in the world—it is a highlight of internet meme culture too.

Every four years, millions tune in. They see incredible drama, stunning mistakes, and strange antics. And just like that, the internet turns these moments into pure meme gold.

From thrilling plays to unforgettable disasters, here’s a collection of some of the most hilarious World Cup memes that have taken the internet by storm.

1. The Neymar Roll (Russia, 2018)

The infamous Neymar Roll, where he tumbled, twisted, and flopped like a drama queen, was everywhere on social media. Fans couldn’t help but laugh over how many times he hit the ground.

In the 2018 tournament, Neymar Jr. from Brazil took the internet by storm. When a Mexican defender challenged him, he didn’t simply fall. No, he rolled multiple times.

People on the internet even calculated just how far he rolled. They took it further—photoshopping him rolling down highways, through bowling alleys, even soaring across the galaxy like a comet.

It is now considered the most widely edited physical comedy sketch in football history.

2. Germany’s 7-1 demolition of Brazil (Brazil, 2014)

Germany’s 7-1 dismantling of Brazil in 2014 was a match that left fans reeling and one of the most shocking moments in World Cup history.

During the match, Brazil, the host nation, were expected to perform, but what unfolded was a nightmare.

Germany netted five goals in just 29 minutes against Brazil, a nightmare no one would have seen coming, and the internet reacted with lightning speed.

The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio was manipulated to show tears streaming down its face, and in other cases, it was shown covering its eyes in embarrassment.

Sometimes, it was swapped out for a towering figure of Angela Merkel. And then there’s the impact: “7-1” turned into a global code for being utterly crushed in any context.

3. Luis Suárez and the Vampire Chronicles (Brazil, 2014).

Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, known for his talent, also had a reputation. Biting opponents? Unthinkable. Yet, it happened.

He sank his teeth into the shoulder of an Italian defender, Giorgio Chiellini, and social media went wild.

Within moments, creative minds on the internet turned Suárez into all sorts of characters—Jaws’ shark, Dracula, even Hannibal Lecter with a muzzle, and a dog in a cone of shame.

It was a surreal incident, showing that sometimes reality is far more entertaining than anything we could dream up.

4. Robin van Persie: The Flying Dutchman (Brazil, 2014)

In the 2014 World Cup, something remarkable happened. Van Persie soared through the air to deliver a perfect header as the ball met his forehead.

It was stunning. Fans were left speechless, and they called him The Flying Dutchman.

Not every iconic meme comes from ridicule. When Robin van Persie executed that breathtaking, gravity-defying diving header against Spain, he seemed more like a superhero in action than a football player.

This moment gave rise to the #Persieing trend. Fans everywhere began sharing pictures of themselves sprawled face-down, mid-air, on beaches, beds, and even office floors, often adding in photoshopped Superman capes for good measure.

5. Michy Batshuayi and the Goalpost (Russia, 2018)

Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi delivered what might be the most hilarious self-inflicted blunder in tournament history.

After a teammate netted a goal against England, Batshuayi rushed to grab the ball for a celebration.

In a fit of excitement, he kicked it hard into the back of the net. But instead of scoring, the ball ricocheted off the post and hit him square in the face.

As the moment went viral, Batshuayi quickly took to Twitter after the match, asking, “Why am I so stupid?”

6. Harry Maguire flirting with his girlfriend (Russia, 2018)

Following England’s victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals, a snapshot surfaced of defender Harry Maguire casually perched on a barrier, deep in conversation with his girlfriend, Fern Hawkins.

His relaxed, confident pose resembled that of a guy trying to charm someone at the local pub.

The internet wasted no time, flooding the comments with classic, everyday British pickup lines. One popular example? “Yeah, so then I told the gaffer, I says, ‘don’t worry mate, I’ll just head it away.'”

7. Total ecstasy of Diego Maradona (Russia, 2018)

The late Diego Maradona was a spectacle all on his own during Argentina’s matches in 2018.

In the VIP box, he was a whirlwind of emotion. One moment, he seemed to doze off; the next, he was shouting at the sky.

His bodyguards often had to restrain him. It was as if you were watching a living Renaissance painting, full of raw feelings.

Each moment captured of his antics turned into a guide for handling daily frustrations.

8. The “No Football Today” Blues of Qatar 2022.

Following weeks of relentless excitement at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans found themselves grappling with the reality of the tournament’s first rest day.

Social media buzzed with memes that depicted folks gazing vacantly at walls, repeatedly refreshing match schedules that were, well, empty. Some even likened their feelings to withdrawal symptoms.

The humour really highlighted just how ingrained the World Cup had become in everyday life.

Many fans openly confessed that a day without football left them unsure of how to fill their time.

9. Tim Howard can save just about anything

American goalkeeper Tim Howard shot to fame during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He pulled off an astounding 15 saves against Belgium.

That performance? It was something else. Suddenly, the hashtag #ThingsTimHowardCouldSave took off, igniting a wave of online creativity.

Fans had a blast photoshopping him saving everything from the Titanic to blocking breakup texts. They even imagined him catching meteorites from space.

It turned into one of the best examples of how football fans can transform an amazing athletic feat into pure internet comedy.

The 2026 World Cup is set to feature a staggering 104 matches. Just think about the number of potential blunders, over-the-top celebrations, and heartbreaking exits that are off the charts.

So get ready, there’s bound to be memes.