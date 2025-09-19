From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara received a rousing welcome from his supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on Friday, after the expiration of the six-month emergency rule.

He landed at the airport around 11:50 am and headed to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Rivers people have been eagerly waiting for his return since Thursday after President Bola Tinubu lifted the state of emergency and restored full democratic governance in Rivers.

Fubara’ s return comes after 24 hours his suspension was lifted by the president.

The governor was supposed to resume duty on September 18, alongside his deputy,Professor Ngozi Odu and the House of Assembly.

Details later…