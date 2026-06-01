Five police officers arraigned over death of Delta musician OG Millan

By Lawrence Agbo

Five police officers accused of involvement in the death of Delta State musician and delivery worker, Oghenemine Ogidi, popularly known as OG Millan, have been brought before a High Court in Asaba.

The officers appeared on Monday before Justice Marshal Onome Umukoro of High Court 5 in a case filed under Suit No. THC/ASB/CR/M/66C/2026.

The defendants are ASP Usman Nuhu, ASP Onoloko Dauroupamo, ASP Okoh Kelechi, Inspector Goodluck Kingsley and Inspector Omonigho Ahweyevu.

Following the proceedings, the court ordered that the officers be remanded at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre pending further legal processes.

Justice Umukoro subsequently adjourned the matter until June 15, 2026, to allow for legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Although journalists and members of the public were reportedly denied access to the courtroom during the session, human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu described the development as a significant step toward ensuring accountability.

According to him, the court directed that the suspects remain in custody while the DPP reviews the case and determines the next course of action.

Gwamnishu, however, expressed concern over claims by the deceased’s relatives that they had not received adequate updates regarding the investigation and legal proceedings.

He said family members alleged they had neither seen the autopsy report nor received official briefings on developments in the case.

The activist also disclosed that future hearings may be conducted virtually, with the accused appearing from the correctional facility while proceedings are monitored remotely.

Members of Ogidi’s family also voiced frustration over what they described as poor communication from authorities handling the matter.

A cousin of the deceased, Emuobor Alex, said the family only became aware of the court sitting through informal channels and activists, prompting them to travel from Warri to Asaba after proceedings had already ended.

Similarly, the deceased’s elder brother, Victory Ogidi, lamented that the family had been relying on social media and third-party sources for information about a case directly affecting them.

They called on the Delta State Ministry of Justice, the Attorney-General and the Nigeria Police Force to ensure greater transparency and keep the family informed as the case progresses.

The case stems from the death of OG Millan on April 26, 2026, in Effurun, Delta State, after he was allegedly intercepted while delivering a package said to contain a firearm and ammunition.

The incident sparked widespread public attention after a video linked to the case circulated online, leading to calls for justice from rights groups, family members and concerned Nigerians.