By Sandra Simon

After the stardom Big Brother Naija brought to the contestants, some of the reality stars chose to take a break from the spotlight.

While the majority of those who have been a part of the popular reality show still make the news, Daily Sun takes a look at those who many may have forgotten about.

Efe Ejeba

Michael Efe Ejeba, known as Efe Money, was the winner of Big Brother Naija season 2 (2017).

He is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and reality TV personality who rose to fame after winning the show.

Born in Delta State on February 25, 1993, and raised in Jos, he studied at the University of Jos.

Efe’s win brought him a ₦25 million prize and a SUV, after which he focused on his passionate music career, releasing songs like ‘Warri’ with Olamide.

He was reported to have survived an attempted kidnapping in August 2022 and recently addressed rumours about being absent from the show by asking fans for patience regarding his performances.

And ever since then, he hasn’t been heard from.

Bassey Ekpenyong

Bassey Ekpenyong is known for his charm, talent, and aspirations in fitness, dance and acting. He became famous after featuring on the second season of Big Brother Naija, where he was called Black Bassey.

The hype and fame faded, which led to him focusing on some Nollywood gigs before finally residing abroad.

Victoria Nnabuchi

Victoria Nnabuchi, popularly known as Ella BBN, will always be remembered for her appearance on Big Brother Naija’s ‘Pepper Dem’ season, where she gained recognition as a musician and singer.

She was eliminated from the show on July 21, 2019, and later faced public scrutiny regarding her health and finances.

Although she is still active on her Instagram page, her fame fizzled after the show’s conclusion.

Hazel Oyeze Onou

Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, won the sixth season titled ‘Shine Ya Eye’ in 2021, securing the grand prize after an intense 77-day competition.

He earned the most votes in the finale, beating out other finalists like Liquorose, and became a star through his consistent engagement in the house, including cooking and his unique personality.

Though still quite active on social media, Whitemoney’s popularity is no longer what it once was, given the level of fan engagement on his Instagram page.

Gifty Powers

Gifty Powers was schooled in Accra, Ghana, and returned to Lagos to make her dreams come true.

She has been in several Nollywood films, and while she is known for her controversial and dramatic personality, her fame didn’t last for long.