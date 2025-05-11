From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has commissioned a 100-bed Mother and Child Centre at Awo-Omamma General Hospital in Imo State, aimed at improving maternal and child healthcare.

The facility, built by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) and named in her honour, was inaugurated by Vice President’s wife, Hajia Nana Shettima, on her behalf.

In a statement by Desmond Utomwen, SA Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication (OSSAP-SDGs), Tinubu emphasised prioritising maternal and child health. “We must continue to prioritise maternal and child healthcare as a foundation for a healthier and more prosperous society,” she said, noting the centre’s role in achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The hospital features private and general wards, operating theatres, intensive care units, laboratories, and diagnostic equipment to reduce maternal and child mortality.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma praised the facility as a “major boost” to the state’s health infrastructure, addressing critical gaps. “This facility… will significantly reduce maternal and child mortality,” he said.

OSSAP-SDGs Senior Special Assistant Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire called it a testament to Tinubu’s commitment to vulnerable populations, urging community ownership for sustainability. The Imo State Government provided the land, highlighting federal-state collaboration.