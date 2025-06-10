From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In a move to empower children and youths nationwide, the Federal Government is set to collaborate with Tunde Onakoya, the celebrated Chess Guinness World Record holder, to expand his “Chess in Slums Africa” initiative.

President Bola Tinubu announced the partnership on Monday via a tweet, following a meeting with Onakoya. He commended Onakoya’s transformative impact on underserved children, emphasising that Onakoya’s vision aligns with his administration’s commitment to leave no child behind and ensure no talent is wasted.

During the meeting at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos State, President Tinubu praised Onakoya’s journey from the streets of Lagos to achieving global recognition. He lauded Onakoya’s resilience and talent, describing him as an embodiment of the exceptional spirit of Nigerian youth.

The collaboration aims to scale up the “Chess in Slums Africa” initiative, extending its reach to more children and youths across Nigeria. This partnership underscores the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that foster education, empowerment, and opportunity for young Nigerians.