From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved the engagement of additional contractors to fast-track the completion of the $2.8 billion Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Natural Gas Pipeline project.

Project Manager of the AKKK Gas Project, Japhet Charisma disclosed this during the 2025 AKK Business Development Forum organised by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd)’s Gas Power & New Energy Directorate.

Speaking at the event, themed “AKK Pipeline Progress Update and Opportunities Engagemen,” Charisma said the second segment of the project, a 320km stretch, had completed all welding, river, and road crossings, and that management had approved additional contractors to fast-track the remaining work.

He said, “We have also done all the river crossings. We have done all the road crossings. Currently, management has also approved, and we will expedite by introducing additional contractors to fast-track the completion of the segment work.”

He explained that the AKK pipeline is a 40-inch diameter high-pressure transmission pipeline designed to operate at 1,000 pounds per square inch.

Also Speaking at the forum, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Bayo Ojulari, assured of the project’s timely delivery and described the AKK pipeline as a critical infrastructure project that will unlock economic prosperity and industrial revitalisation across Nigeria.

Ojulari said, “We do not acknowledge the nearing completion of an engineering marvel only. We collectively recognize the need to work hard, or let me even say harder, together, to make sure the full benefit of this pipeline of prosperity is fully realised.

“This is a milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards energy security, economic revitalization, and industrial resilience. The AKK pipeline is more than infrastructure. It is a lifeline for economic advancement, job creation, and national integration.

“Its strategic significance is in unlocking the vast gas reserves of Nigeria to power homes, industries, and innovations across the country cannot be overstated. The AKK gas pipeline is a strategic economic catalyst for Nigeria and is poised to reshape the landscape in so many ways. First, power generation and industrial growth.”

He noted that the pipeline will supply up to 2.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas daily to power plants in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and other areas, helping to revive dormant industries, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

According to Ojulari, over 1,900 skilled and semi-skilled Nigerians have already been directly employed on the project. “Thousands more will be employed once the pipeline becomes operational due to economic spin-offs that will occur all across the sectors,” he added.

He explained that the AKK project supports Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative aimed at reducing overreliance on crude oil and promoting energy access across all regions of the country.

“The AKK pipeline supports Nigeria’s decade of gas initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on oil and expanding gas-based industries. It enhances energy equality by extending gas infrastructure to the northern region, which have historically lagged behind in access to energy.

“Transportation and agriculture, the pipeline with deepened compressed natural gas adoption for transport, lowering fuel costs and emissions. Transportation of food from the north to other regions of the country and sub-Saharan Africa. It is expected to support agro-processing industries, improve value chains, and rural economies.

“Next, regional integration and export potential. Future extensions could link Nigeria to North Africa, opening transcontinental gas trade routes and economic uplift. I am a great enthusiast in connecting Africa, so this is a unique opportunity as well for us to do our part in collecting this sub-region.

“Next are clean energy credentials. The pipeline will transport natural gas, which is the cleanest burning fossil fuel, emitting significantly less carbon dioxide than coal or oil when used for power generation. Diesel will be displaced massively with the coming of this pipeline.”

Also speaking, Executive Director of Projects at the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company Ltd, Audu Ibrahim, revealed that segment one of the pipeline is 79.76 per cent complete, while overall completion stood at 83.05 per cent as of July 19, 2025.

According to him, “We should have the AKK Pipeline end-to-end mechanically completed” by November 2025.