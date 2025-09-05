By Chukwuma Umeorah

President Bola Tinubu yesterday restated his administration’s commitment to constitutional reforms and economic restructuring, disclosing that very soon, Nigeria would have a new Constitution.

The President, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, disclosed this at the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture held in Lagos in honour of the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo, on his 80th birthday.

He listed reforms that his government has undertaken, ranging from clearing international debts to restructuring the economy, as part of efforts to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria.

He said: “The loans that we got from the IMF have been fully paid. And we are servicing others. And today, every student in Nigeria is entitled to a good education, thanks to the student loan.”

He further explained that the administration had floated the Naira to align with market realities, while subsidy removal, though painful, had started to yield benefits.

He added that the ongoing tax reforms were designed to promote equity. “The tax reform that is happening is to allow the rich people to pay more than the poor ones,” he said.

He also emphasised a return to regional structures as part of Nigeria’s constitutional evolution. “The regional government is what we must return to. And of course, constitutional review is on like you have said. Very soon, Nigeria will have a new constitution,” he affirmed.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, General Ike Nwachukwu (retd), who chaired the lecture, reinforced the urgency of constitutional overhaul.

He described the 1999 Constitution as “a hindrance to both economic growth and full emancipation of our people,” insisting on a negotiated people’s constitution rooted in equity and federal principles. “First, Nigeria stands in urgent need of a true people’s constitution. I am of the strong conviction that there is no unviable state in Nigeria. What we have are states that have been denied their rights to develop using their God-given human and natural resources.” Nwachukwu argued that genuine federalism, particularly resource control, would unlock innovation and growth across states. “Granting them full autonomy over their resources would unleash innovation, stimulate expansive economic activities and reduce dependence on the centre,” he said.

He further stressed the need to guarantee every Nigerian’s right to live and participate politically in any part of the country. “It is unacceptable that hardworking Nigerians who live, work and pay taxes in any community should be told that they cannot vote or be voted for in those places,” he cautioned.

Nwachukwu described the lecture as a platform for reflection on true democracy, good governance, a constitution that reflects the people’s will, an accurate national census, genuine fiscal federalism, merit-driven competition, respect for federal character, and above all, the rule of law.

Delivering the keynote lecture, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, focused on the role of the church as a responsible pathfinder in shaping the Nigeria of citizens’ dreams.

He argued that political and business leaders alone cannot transform the nation without moral direction from religious institutions. “There is only one group of people that the Bible says God will hold accountable for the destiny of their nations. It is not the politicians, it is not businessmen, it is Christians,” Osinbajo stated.

He lamented that Nigerian pulpits often shy away from condemning corruption and instead promote a transactional view of faith. “No wonder the gospel has not had the same transformative effect on our society and government as it did on Western civilisation,” he said. According to him, the Nigeria of the future would only emerge when the church reclaims its voice as “the salt of the earth and the light of the world,” he said. The celebrant, Bishop Okonkwo, in whose honour the lecture was held, called for restructuring that would allow states to chart their own development path. “Let’s have a restructuring of the country, where every state is allowed to develop at their own pace,” he urged. He cautioned Nigerians against placing all blame for the country’s failings on leaders, arguing that citizens must also embrace responsibility. “Change should start with us. When we do the right thing, we need to see the right things done in the country,” Okonkwo said.

The lecture also celebrated Okonkwo’s contributions beyond the pulpit, including youth empowerment programmes, scholarships and the annual national essay competition.