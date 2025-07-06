By Christian Agadibe

Talented Nigeria singer, Patience Chikodili Okonkwo musically known as Paragon QTM, is carving her space as one of the most moving voices in Nigerian rap. A proud ambassador of Igbo culture and a fierce lyricist, Paragon steps into the spotlight as a rapper and a cultural force. With her highly anticipated debut EP, Daughter of Edith, scheduled for release on July 10, 2025, she has already dropped a cinematic thriller single. Paragon is a storyteller and cultural trailblazer. In an exclusive interview with Entertainer, fasting rising star talks her journey into stardom.

First off, who is Paragon? And you related to Nkoli Nwa Nsukka?

Paragon is a fierce, unapologetic voice of the street, repping Igbo culture with bars that motivate and elevate. I’m a rapper, a storyteller, and a fashion-forward artiste out to inspire young girls to dream big and go hard. And yes, Nkoli Nwa Nsukka is my sister. She’s my elder sister, my mum’s first child, and my guardian too.

What’s the story behind your EP?

Daughter of Edith is more than an EP, it’s a journey through survival, healing, ambition, and self-discovery. The hospital vibe is symbolic. I’ve been through pain, silence, and pressure, but now I’m stepping out. I’m fully awake, fully in control. So expect emotions, bars, love, grit, all wrapped in a fire production.

What inspired the new music you’re promoting?

Life. My growth as a woman, my wins and losses, and the hunger I still have. I’m reminding myself and everyone else what the goal is, they should never meet you where they left you.

Have you experienced any surprises? Did your family ever try to discourage you?

The biggest surprise is how fast things change, one moment nobody knows you, the next, they’re quoting your lyrics. As for my family, there were doubts in the beginning, but they see the vision now. My mom, Edith, is my biggest supporter.

How does it feel being a female artiste in a male-dominated music industry?

It’s tough but empowering. You have to fight twice as hard to be heard, but that pressure built a diamond. I’ve learned to command my space, and I’m not slowing down.

Why do you think female artistes rarely collaborate? Would you love to work with someone like Tiwa or Tems?

Truth is, the industry puts us against each other too much. But that’s changing. Women supporting women is the future. I’d absolutely love to work with Tiwa, Tems, Ayra or anyone bringing real art to the table.

Who is the biggest artiste you’ve featured so far? Who else would you love to work with?

Zoro. But I’ve worked with talents like Ugoccie and Aguero Banks, both super dope. I’d love to get on a record with Phyno, Burna, and maybe even someone international like Nicki Minaj. Let’s shake the world!

Has your lifestyle, relationships, or heartbreak ever inspired any of your songs?

Yes! I’ve written from pain, from love, from being misunderstood. My Baby and Can’t Go Back carry pieces of that. Music is therapy for me.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Is there any ritual or routine that helps?

I draw inspiration from my journey. My life story alone is enough inspiration, dreams, even random street sounds. Sometimes I just sit outside at night, headphones on, and freestyle into my voice notes. That’s my ritual.

What’s one thing you really don’t like about the Nigerian music industry?

Too much fake love. People will hype you today and ghost you tomorrow. It’s a tough space, and you need real skin to survive.

What’s your deal breaker in this industry, something you’ll never tolerate?

Disrespect. Especially as a woman. I won’t tolerate being undermined or manipulated, whether it’s business or creative.

Do you feel pressured to be controversial to stay relevant, especially when it comes to body image or surgery?

The pressure is real. But I’ve made peace with who I am. I don’t need to flash skin or spark drama to get attention. My talent speaks.

Would you ever consider body surgery? Why do you think many women lose confidence in their looks?

At the moment, no. I’m embracing what God gave me. But I don’t judge anyone who chooses surgery, just make sure it’s for you, not for the gram. Society’s standards mess with our heads, but we need to take our power back.