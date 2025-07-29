From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-CPWB) has initiated the screening of 250 prospective pilgrims set to journey to Israel and Jordan.

During the exercise held in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director of the board, Gloria Dandam, explained that the process was designed to adequately prepare applicants for the scheduled pilgrimage, which will take place between August and September 2025.

She stressed that the screening, conducted in partnership with the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), aims to verify the eligibility of all applicants. “Before any of the intending pilgrims would be allowed to pay for the cost of the trip, they must pass through all the screening stages to ensure total compliance with the extant rules and regulations,” she stated.

Dandem further assured that the safety of Nigerian pilgrims and officials has been prioritized, following a recent pre-visit to Israel. “Only sites within the safe zones shall be visited,” she said.

She elaborated on the process, stating, “We are having our screening today, our mop-up, because we’ve done the main screening. This is the second one. And our trip is supposed to be in August-September.

We might be the second people leaving. So we need to conclude today, so that we forward our list to NCPC for visa issuance. That’s what we are doing today.

For the first batch, we screened 140 candidates. Most of them are private. Then today we are screening 110.”

Dandam added, “Those that are recommended to go for the trip, we will send them messages to pay their money, so that we can conclude and send it all to NCPC.”