The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has sealed off two estate company offices in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over non-compliance with the Commission’s order.

The estate companies are Ochacho Group Worldwide, owners of Ochacho Real Homes and Ti’Bilon Construction, Real Estate and Facility Management Company.

Sealing off the office in Abuja yesterday, Mr. Marvin Nadah, deputy director, Surveillance and Investigations Department, said the Commission had directed the companies to provide redress to consumer complaints.

According to him, for one of the companies, the consumers paid for properties that were not delivered.

He said that in another case, after reviewing the matter, we ordered the entity to make a refund to the consumer but that was not done.

“I will say this is a continuation of the Commission’s effort at stopping obnoxious and exploitative practices in this sector of the economy against consumers.

“So, we have issued orders through a compliance notice to these entities that you have seen today and the other one which we have visited.

“In those orders, we have directed certain actions to be taken to provide redress to consumer complaints that were before us.

“That is in line with our law, provided in section 154 of the FCCP Act. However, these entities did not comply and as a result of non-compliance, we have sealed their business premises,” he said.

Nadah said the notices had been issued to the companies since June 2025. “Between then and now, FCCPC have had certain conversations with the entities, however, they still failed to comply.”

He said the companies must come with the order of the Commission before their offices would be unsealed.

He advised consumers to read and understand everything offered by real estate companies and other businesses before subscribing to them.