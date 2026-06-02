Fayose: Tinubu faces no real challenge in 2027 race

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has asserted that no one is opposing presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

This is despite the Tinubu administration’s failure to regulate the country’s security situation, which includes what is happening in Oyo State, Kwara, and other parts of the north.

The security condition in the country, along with the hunger and hardship, has raised questions about Nigerians’ options ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Many presidential candidates have emerged, Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Peter Obi of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, Seyi Makinde of the Allied People Movement, APM, Kachikwu Dumebi also of the ADC, Esther Okereke of National Rescue Movement, NRM, Omoyele Sowore, among others and Nigerians expect a huge contest come 2027, especially in the Southwest.

While many believe that this would seriously affect the votes of President Tinubu in the region, Fayose made it known on Channels Television that the President is going unopposed.

He said, “Nobody is contesting against Tinubu. You may not like to hear this. There is a difference between reality and noise on social media.

“If the opposition coalition had remained together and were to be in one party against Tinubu, I will say Tinubu will get a run for his money.

“Tinubu is like every Nigerian leader that I believe in, but let me tell you, the moment that they have NDC, and they have ADC, initially they were saying Tinubu was pushing for a one-party state now there are so many parties, they have destroyed their journey by themselves.

“You remember that when Atiku and Obi contested, it was a major three horse race and Tinubu had his way, and I’m telling you again, Tinubu will have his way with ease.”