Fayose accuses Makinde’s govt of orchestrating Oyo abduction to tarnish Tinubu

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has alleged that the Oyo State Government engineered the recent kidnapping of pupils and teachers in sections of the state as part of a scheme to embarrass President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fayose made the accusation while speaking on a television show, where he questioned the Oyo State Government’s response to the tragedy and hinted that political reasons may have influenced its treatment.

The former governor’s comments followed the kidnapping of pupils and teachers by gunmen in some local government areas of Oyo State on Friday, an incident that drew national attention and prompted a response from the Federal Government.

Following the abduction, President Tinubu deployed a high-level team to the affected villages, assuring residents that efforts were underway to secure the victims’ release.

In response to the development, Fayose maintained that state governments had primary responsibility for local security issues and should not quickly shift focus to the federal government.

“Let me branch to Oyo State, before you get to the president in the hierarchy of leadership and governance, there is local government, there is state, state has security votes and there are people that are supposed to be working,” he said.

Fayose claimed that Governor Seyi Makinde failed to respond promptly to the incident, alleging that the governor prioritised political activities over addressing the crisis.

“In Oyo State, I strongly believe though I might be wrong but this sometimes might be orchestrated. The governor of Oyo State had his nomination and that of his candidates in the face of this abduction,” he said.

“He did not take any action, no steps were taken, it was after those nominations that he went to the families to visit them.”

The former governor further alleged that the incident may have been deliberately arranged to cast the Federal Government in a negative light.

“I sometimes believe that the abduction at Oyo School was orchestrated by the Oyo State Government to blackmail President Tinubu,” Fayose stated.

At the time of this report neither Governor Makinde nor the Oyo State Government had provided a response to the claim.

The abduction has sparked comments from political parties and security analysts, including increased requests for greater measures to combat insecurity and protect schools across the country.