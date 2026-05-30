Friday, May 22, 2026 was a day of inspiration for many in Lagos. It was the day a teenage change maker, Fareedah Oyolola and her friend, Ifeoluwa Onafowokan led an educational outreach in Lagos State under their initiative, EduSpark by Tomorrow’s People.

Leading over 30 volunteers, the duo led a team of young students that visited a public school in Ikosi, Lagos where educational items were donated to over 400 pupils

What made the outreach remarkable was not only the impact on the hundreds of pupils reached but the fact that it was driven entirely by teenagers under the age of 17, youngsters who had chosen to use their privilege, influence, and intellect to uplift less privileged children through education.

On the day, the weather condition in Lagos was harsh and unfriendly. Heavy rains pounded the earth, and loud rumbles echoed menacingly from across the sky through Lagos Island to Lagos Mainland. Yet Fareedah, Ifeoluwa, and the dozens of student volunteers were undeterred. Accompanied by security personnel and arriving in four vehicles, the students proceeded with the outreach at Expressway Nursery and Primary School I, Ikosi Road, Ketu, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The volunteers were excited, and the school authorities were equally overjoyed at the presence of the students. In their words, the gesture was unprecedented. They asserted that they had never witnessed such a level of compassion and organisation from secondary school students.

Fareedah Oyolola is not your run-of-the-mill teenager. She has continued to gain recognition as one of Nigeria’s brightest young minds. The teenage prodigy first attracted global attention after becoming an international scholar at the age of 13 — a milestone that placed her among exceptional young intellectuals worldwide. But even beyond that toga of an academic whiz kid, Fareedah is now earning admiration for her commitment to humanitarian service and youth empowerment.

At the outreach programme in Ikosi, Fareedah explained that the vision behind EduSpark was inspired by her participation in the Rise for The World Competition, a platform focused on encouraging young people to create practical solutions for societal challenges.

Said she: “Our mission for this initiative is to provide much-needed educational resources to underprivileged and marginalized students across Lagos, Nigeria.”

The outreach programme was spearheaded by EduSpark by Tomorrow’s People, a non-governmental initiative jointly led by Fareedah Oyolola and her close friend, Ifeoluwa Onafowokan, both students of Greensprings Secondary School, Lagos.

The initiative donated books, writing materials, and educational supplies to hundreds of pupils in the public school, which has a student population of over 450 children.

The atmosphere at the school was filled with excitement, gratitude, and emotional reactions as pupils, teachers, and members of the community watched the teenagers distribute educational materials aimed at improving access to learning opportunities.

Fareedah told the assembly of excited pupils, teachers and non-academic staff that the project had already impacted more than 300 less privileged children in the Okobaba community before extending its outreach to Ketu.

“Tomorrow’s People started as my foundation in 2023, but EduSpark has now become a shared vision between myself and Ifeoluwa. We both realised that we came from privileged homes and had access to educational resources that many children do not have.”

Co-founder and project lead, Ifeoluwa Onafowokan, revealed that the partnership emerged during a CAS (Creative Activities and Services) class project.

According to her, “One thing we want people to understand is that we achieve more when we work together. Partnership allows people to pool resources, ideas, and energy to create greater impact.”

She described collaborating with Fareedah on the initiative as one of the best decisions she had made.

The management of Expressway Nursery and Primary School I commended the students for choosing to support school pupils especially in their own public school.

School Manager, Mr. Olurantimi Henry Ajibulu, described the initiative as extraordinary and emotionally touching.

According to him, “For teenagers to identify less privileged children and decide to support them voluntarily is beyond imagination. Choosing our school for this outreach is something we deeply appreciate.”

Assistant School Manager, Mrs. Foluke Akinduro, also praised the students and their parents for nurturing a culture of compassion, leadership, and social responsibility. “These young people are showing society that education is not only about academic success but also about impacting lives positively,” she said.

Fareedah’s mother, Mrs Rasheedah Oyolola, expressed gratitude to God for her daughter’s accomplishments while acknowledging the important role played by her husband, Mr. Yusuf Oyolola, in supporting their daughter’s development.

She noted that Fareedah’s journey reflects dedication, discipline, parental support, and divine guidance.

One of the beneficiaries, John Destiny, a Primary Four pupil at the school, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the student volunteers. “I am so excited about what they have done. May God bless them and continue to help them.”

He promised to use the donated educational materials diligently in pursuit of his academic goals.

Many people praised the teenagers for starting early to make life better for others, especially for the less privileged.

Besides, Fareedah Oyolola, Founder, EduSpark & Project Lead, and Ifeoluwa Onafowokan, Co-Founder & Project Lead, there were also Sharon Ayodeji-Ojo, Financial Team Lead; Lynette Hunponu-Wusu, Event Lead; Anita Ogba, Logistics Lead; Ademinitioluwa Ogunwuyi, Logistics Lead; Leyla Olarenwaju, Advertisement and Engagement Lead and Maimunah Salako, Advertisement and Engagement Lead.

Other team members included Aisha Odukoya, Belema Oruene, Michelle Onwubuya, Oluwapamilerinayo Osho, Tiaraoluwa Olusola-Sanni, Oluwafifehanmi Omolayole, Kosisochukwu Ugboh, Oluwatobi Bajomo, David Amaefule, Raluolisa Chidi-Abali, Oluwabukunmi Willoughby, Ololade Agbaoye, Riritarioluwa Doherty, Oluwadabira Adedoyin, Happiness Egede, Alvin Gbeja, Precious Sodolamu, Aderinsola Adebajo, Olivia Nurudeen, Kobi Okaro, Daniella Ozoemena, Oluwatoniloba Adeagbo, Idara Attah, and Mofehintoluwa Falola.