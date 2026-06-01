From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has called for greater responsibility and caution in the recording and circulation of police-related video content, warning that the misuse of such materials could undermine officers’ morale, distort public perception and negatively affect ongoing security operations across the country.

The IGP made the call during an interactive session with members of the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN) held at the Police Resource Centre, Jabi, Abuja. While reaffirming the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to accountability, transparency, professionalism and respect for human rights, the IGP stressed the importance of balancing public scrutiny with operational realities and the welfare of officers working under difficult and high-risk conditions.

According to him, police personnel continue to make enormous sacrifices daily in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities and deserve public understanding and support.

“Yes, accountability is important, and we remain committed to transparency. However, recordings and public engagements involving police officers must be done responsibly and should not be used to harass officers or undermine operational effectiveness,” the IGP stated.

He cautioned against the growing trend of indiscriminate recording of officers during routine and sensitive activities, noting that such actions could negatively impact morale at a time when security personnel are confronting multiple security challenges nationwide.

“Police officers operate under extremely challenging conditions, often risking their lives to protect citizens and maintain public safety. It is important that public conduct and media coverage do not discourage officers who are committed to doing the right thing,” he added.

The IGP also expressed concern over the circulation of old and misleading videos falsely presented as recent incidents, stressing that such content contributes to misinformation, public panic, and unnecessary tension within communities.

“We urge members of the public and social media users to refrain from recycling old or manipulated videos capable of creating panic or undermining national security efforts.

Such actions are harmful to the country’s image and stability,” he said.

Disu disclosed that policing in Nigeria has become increasingly demanding, with officers now working extended hours under severe operational pressures.

“We no longer operate the conventional policing structure of morning, afternoon, and night shifts. Officers work virtually around the clock under very difficult circumstances. Last year alone, the FCT Police Command lost about 140 officers through violent attacks, accidents, and other duty-related incidents,” he revealed.

He noted that many officers continue to sacrifice sleep, comfort, and even their lives to ensure citizens live and work peacefully.

The IGP reiterated the Force’s zero-tolerance stance against impunity, assuring Nigerians that officers found guilty of misconduct would continue to face disciplinary measures in line with established laws and professional standards.

“We have consistently demonstrated our commitment to ending impunity within the Force, and we will continue to address complaints against personnel professionally and decisively. At the same time, officers carrying out lawful duties must also be protected from harassment and deliberate misinformation,” he said.

He further assured Nigerians of sustained engagement between the police and the media as part of efforts to strengthen transparency, public trust, and effective communication on security matters.

The IGP described journalists as strategic partners in the fight against insecurity and urged continued collaboration in promoting responsible and accurate security reporting.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN), Mr. Festus Fifen, reaffirmed the commitment of crime correspondents to supporting national security efforts through responsible journalism and factual reporting.

“We are no longer just reporting violence; we are part of a system working towards building a safer society,” Fifen said.

He called for improved collaboration between the police and the media, particularly in the area of timely access to credible information during security incidents to prevent misinformation and speculation.

He assured the police leadership that crime correspondents remain committed partners in promoting peace, security, and national development.