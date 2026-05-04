Ex IGP Alkali joins Yobe guber race under APC

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Inspection General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday, submitted the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms to contest next year’s governorship election in Yobe state.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines after submission of his completed nomination forms, the former police boss said that he is contesting to improve on what the incumbent governor, Mai Mala-Buni has done.

“I am in the race because I feel I have the passion, I have the credibility, I have the attitude and everything needed to lead the people of Yobe State as governor,” he said, stressing that he is going to focus on agriculture and security.

“We are in a very agrarian state. We want to improve the quality of education, agriculture, health, and everything that will touch humanity particularly things that will create employment for our young people and provide work for the masses.

“Above all, security is the bedrock of everything we are doing. Because if there is no security, you will not be able to function effectively, either as an indigene or as someone trying to carry out lawful business.

“Security will be my priority. Constitutionally, it is the first thing the Constitution emphasized protection of life and property. Provision of security is the primary objective of government, and I have the capacity to do that,” he said.

Dismissing the claims that Governor Buni has anointed an aspirant as his successor, ex-IGP Alkali noted: “If I believed that the incumbent actually raised someone as a consensus candidate, I would not be here. I have not seen where any consensus has taken place. I have not participated in any consensus meeting, and I have not agreed to support anybody. That is why I am here.”

He also spoke on the magnetic attraction of former IGPs contesting under the platform of the APC, noting: “It is about individual differences. You go where you want to go. It is a coincidence that we are in the same party. We were not forced to be in APC; we all feel we should be there.”

While advising his supporters, he said: “My advice to my supporters is to ensure they look critically into our programmes, mission, and the manifesto of the party to make a better choice.”