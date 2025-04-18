By Seyi Babalola

The semi-final fixtures for this year’s Europa League have been revealed.

This follows the conclusion of the quarter-final second legs on Thursday night.

Athletic Bilbao defeated Rangers 2-0 at home, advancing with a 2-0 aggregate victory.

Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams scored for the LaLiga team, securing their place in the final four.

They will now face Manchester United, which required extra time to defeat Lyon 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

Dominic Solanke scored the only goal of the night as Tottenham defeated Frankfurt 1-0 in Germany.

Ange Postecoglou’s men go through on a 2-1 aggregate, after the first leg ended 1-1 in North London.

They will now take on Bodo/Glimt in the second semi-final. The Norwegian club eliminated Lazio on penalties.