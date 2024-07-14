Euro 2024: Late winner from Mikel Oyarzabal seals 4th title for Spain against England

By Seyi Babalola

Mikel Oyarzabal scored a late goal to give Spain a 2-1 victory over England in the Euro 2024 Final on Sunday at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Coming off the bench, Oyarzabal scored the winning goal to give Spain a record fourth European Championship, their first since 2012.

Following a cagey first half in Berlin, in which neither team scored, Spain increased the intensity early in the second half.

A lovely infield shuffle from the 17-year-old Lamine Yamal followed by a cross-pass in the path of Spain’s left-winger Nico Williams ended up as the opener.

Williams slotted the ball past Jordan Pickford at the bottom corner of the far post to make Spain ahead of the game.

In the 70th minute, Cole Palmer was substituted in for Kobbie Mainoo.

The Chelsea player took three minutes to combine alongside Jude Bellingham for England’s equalizer.

The winner finally came via another substitute, this time for Spain, as Oyarzabal pounced onto a Marc Cucurella low cross from the left to see his team win the game