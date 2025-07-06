From Idu Jude, Abuja

The last has not been heard of the many internal crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a chieftain of the party, Hon. Stephen Abraham Ajiya, has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to contest illegalities that surrounded the PDP North Central elections recently.

Hon. Ajiya, who was a frontline aspirant for the position of PDP North Central Zonal Chairman, has filed a lawsuit against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, the PDP North Central Zonal Congress Appeal Panel, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), challenging the legitimacy of the PDP North Central Zonal Congress held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Jos, Plateau State. The suit, scheduled for mention on Thursday, July 17, 2025, before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Abuja Federal High Court, is registered as FHC/ABJ/CS/111/2025.

The suit stems from what Ajiya describes as a fraudulent and unconstitutional congress that produced Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed as the zonal chairman. He alleges that the process was riddled with irregularities, including vote-buying, rigging, coercion, and manipulation.

Central to his claim is the absence of INEC at the congress, which he argues invalidates the entire process. According to Ajiya, INEC declined to monitor the event due to an improperly signed invitation letter, a violation he says was deliberate and orchestrated to sideline transparency.

In his statement of claim, Ajiya further asserts that the congress was not only unlawful but also a betrayal of the PDP’s democratic values. He contends that the internal appeal mechanisms of the party were deliberately blocked, leaving him with no option but to seek redress in court. Part of his claim is that Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed was not qualified to contest, having failed to resign from his position as Deputy National Auditor of the party at least 30 days before the election, as required by law.

Among his prayers, he asks the court to declare the congress null and void, to restrain INEC and the PDP from recognising or dealing with Abdulrahman Mohammed as the zonal chairman, and to order a fresh congress conducted under lawful conditions. Alternatively, he seeks to be declared the validly elected candidate, being the only qualified aspirant who participated in the congress.

This lawsuit has sent ripples through the PDP’s North Central structure, with Ajiya accusing senior party figures of colluding with external interests to undermine the party’s internal democracy. He claims that financial inducements were offered to silence him, which he rejected, stating emphatically that he is “not for sale”.