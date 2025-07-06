From Uchenna Injya, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has revealed that another House of Representatives member from an opposition party in the state will join the party in a few weeks.

The party had received the member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency, Hon. Joseph Nwobashi, from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), with the member representing Afikpo/Edda federal constituency, Hon. Iduma Igariwey, and his Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo federal constituency counterpart, Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, remaining in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Also, three House of Assembly members in the state, elected on the platforms of APGA, LP, and PDP, have defected to the APC.

The state APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, said he was in talks with one of the House of Representatives members, which will lead to his defection to the APC in a few weeks’ time.

Emegha, who refused to mention a particular federal lawmaker that will soon join the party, opined that his discussions with the House of Representatives member have gone far and will manifest in his defection to the APC.

The Chairman stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital, while reacting to a coalition of opposition parties against the APC at the national level, which he said has no effect on the party at both state and national levels.

“So far as the coalition of political parties is concerned, nobody should panic. APC is on course, and Mr. President is trying to fix things that have taken decades to fix, and I believe very strongly that Mr. President, in partnership with governors of states, is working very hard to ensure that Nigeria competes favourably with other countries of the world.

“In a few weeks, you will see another National Assembly member defecting to join me in APC, and that is how prepared we are; it’s just simple. You know that they were up to four, and one House of Assembly member is now remaining in opposition, and he is working very closely with us, but something is just holding him down.

“The member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency was in opposition (APGA) and he joined us in APC a few weeks ago, and I am still talking with the remaining two National Assembly members in opposition: PDP and LP.

“So, in a few weeks, it might not be up to two weeks, you will see another House of Reps member joining APC here in Ebonyi. So, that is how prepared I am against 2027. You will be surprised what will happen in a few weeks,” he said.