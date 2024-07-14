Euro 2024 final: Everything you need to know about Spain vs England clash

By Seyi Babalola

Spain and England will face off in the UEFA EURO 2024 final on Sunday, July 14 by 8 pm.

After four weeks of exhilarating play involving 24 teams, we are down to the last two in what promises to be a great EURO final.

Spain’s dedicated style, combining the expertise of veterans like Rodri and Álvaro Morata with up-and-coming talent like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, has made them the tournament’s standout team.

EURO holders Italy, hosts Germany, and the ever-dangerous France had no answer for La Roja, and Luis de la Fuente’s team will be confident of finishing the job and becoming the first nation to win four EURO championships.

However, England, despite a sluggish start, has really risen into the competition and stands in their way.

Ollie Watkins’ last-gasp victory off the bench in the semi-final against the Netherlands displays Gareth Southgate’s depth, and things appear to be coming together at the right time.

After agonisingly losing the EURO 2020 final to Italy at home, the Three Lions will be mentally prepared for what lies ahead in Berlin; moreover, they should not be intimidated by Spain, having defeated them 3-2 in the Nations League in Seville in their most recent encounter. Strap in: this may be an epic battle.

Speaking ahead of the match, Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s coach said: “I’m happy. I don’t have time to accumulate negative things in my life, only the good things.

“To be in a European final is one of the biggest achievements you can have in football. We are very calm and eager to play.

“It’s a final so it’ll be a very equal game, very competitive. People need to understand that these games are always down to the smallest details.

“The team that makes fewer mistakes will win the game. The team is approaching this game in its best moment.”

Also, Gareth Southgate, England manager said: “Players don’t need motivating for matches like this; we’ve got to make sure we’re on the right side of the fine margins that decide these games.

“We know what it would mean to everyone at home and us as a squad – not just this group but all of the players who’ve been involved and all of the staff.

“They’ve all contributed to the culture of this group. We’d love to give everyone a special night.

“[Spain] have a very clear way of playing; they have a settled team who press very well with real intensity. They keep possession very well so you have to be very organised. But we’ve also kept the ball very well in the last few games in particular.”

The match will be broadcast on GOtv and DStv. On GOtv channel 61, and DStv channels 222 and 225, respectively.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Morata, Williams

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.