From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The European Union (EU) said it’s supporting Nigeria’s digital sector which, it said, holds enormous potential to drive sustainable growth and development across the country.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, made the pledge at the Omniverse Summit in Lagos organized in collaboration with a range of partners, including the EU, GIZ’s Sustainable Economic Development Cluster (SEED), the Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria, the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, among others.

Mignot said the EU is facilitating Nigeria’s digital transformation through investments in digital infrastructure, entrepreneurship, skills development, and e-governance, with plans to extend this support further from 2025.

On his side, Inga Stefanowicz, Team Lead for Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said the Summit was a transformative platform designed to unite Africa’s most influential players, notably, startups, policymakers, and innovators, into one seamless digital ecosystem.

She said: “In February 2022, we announced an €820 million digital economic package for the EU-Nigeria digital economy package. This package also contributes, in part, to the Omniverse event. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology; and other public and private sector partners, with leadership from GIZ and the Innovation Support Network (ISN).”

Stefanowicz continued, “The Digital Transformation Centre (DTC), funded by the EU, co-funded by Germany, and implemented by GIZ, is the first project launched from this digital economy package in Nigeria that focuses on the digital economy and innovation ecosystem in the private sector.

“We saw the potential and talent in Nigeria, and this was the best starting point for our journey. This initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the Innovation Support Network (ISN), who have led this initiative for the second time in a row.”

Stefanowicz also emphasized the importance of working closely with Nigerian partners: “We are working intensively with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology; and other public and private sector partners to ensure that Nigeria’s digital economy continues to grow and innovate.”

Stefanowicz further explained that through the Global Gateway Strategy, the EU is supporting Nigeria’s digitalisation blueprint, and a key part of the mission is to bring the internet to every corner of Nigeria.

“The 90,000 km of fibre optics cable being rolled out by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy is a vital part of this. We are providing technical expertise to the project and exploring ways to support it financially, helping lower the cost of the entire enterprise. This initiative will not only ensure internet access for Nigerians, but it will also benefit local economies and businesses by enhancing connectivity, which in turn can lead to job creation.”

Stefanowicz also highlighted the focus on public services particularly digitalisation of public services to improve efficiency, transparency, and access to information, adding that digital literacy is also a priority so that every citizen and business can fully leverage the opportunities the digital economy provides, as well as the more efficient public services that will emerge.”

She further disclosed that the EU is actively supporting Nigeria in building the digital skills needed to meet the growing demand in the economy: “This will help Nigerians become producers of digital content both soft and hard. Additionally, we are supporting the 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) programme, which was designed to aid Nigeria’s transition to the digital economy. The potential for absorbing talent in the ICT sector in Nigeria is enormous.”