Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-1 in a thrilling Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Chelsea were reduced to ten men early in the encounter as goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was sent off in the fourth minute for a dangerous challenge on Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United capitalised on the circumstances, with Bruno Fernandes scoring in the 14th minute and Casemiro increasing the lead in the 37th minute.

Just before halftime, Casemiro was also sent off, leaving both teams with ten players.

Chelsea pulled one back in the 80th minute through a header by Trevoh Chalobah from a Reece James cross.

Despite dominating possession in the final minutes, Chelsea could not find an equaliser.

The result leaves Manchester United with three crucial points at home, while Chelsea continue their search for a win at Old Trafford.