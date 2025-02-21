By Seyi Babalola

Arne Slot, Liverpool’s manager, has confirmed that Cody Gakpo will miss the club’s Premier League trip to Manchester City this weekend.

The Reds are still sweating over the fitness of the Dutch forward.

Gakpo did not feature in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa due to a knock he sustained in last week’s Merseyside derby at Everton.

Speaking in his press conference on Thursday, Slot revealed Gakpo is still not back in full training.

He said: “Let’s see, let’s see. I hope. I’m not 100 per cent sure.

“He hasn’t trained with the team yet, maybe he does a bit today, I don’t know exactly. It will be a close call.”

Gakpo has eight goals and three assists through 24 games this season.