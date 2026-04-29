Enough Is Powerful: IAC 4.0 Sparks Bold Conversations on Resilience, Identity, and Growth

The fourth edition of the Imperfectly Awesome Conversations Summit (IAC 4.0) will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the MUSON Centre in Lagos, signalling a clear evolution from inspiration to action.

Building on the success of earlier editions, this year’s summit introduces a structured approach aimed at reshaping how individuals confront identity, adversity, and personal growth in an increasingly complex world.

Designed as a catalyst for change, IAC 4.0 will challenge dominant narratives, inspire deeper introspection, and promote a fresh perspective across leadership, personal development, and the communications landscape.

Convened by Marketing and Communications expert Omotola Bamigbaiye, the Imperfectly Awesome movement has grown from a personal literary project into a vibrant, experiential platform. What began with her book, Imperfectly Awesome, has evolved into a sought-after annual gathering where authenticity is celebrated and real-life experiences redefine conventional ideas of success.

With its central message of “being enough,” the summit confronts limiting beliefs that often stifle innovation, leadership, and inclusive progress.

This year’s programme will feature two major panel discussions focused on resilience and tenacity—exploring how individuals and organisations can sustain purpose in the face of disruption—and authenticity, examining the power of self-awareness and identity in leadership and everyday life.

A key highlight of the event will be the debut of the IAC Awards, which will honour individuals and organisations demonstrating courage, consistency, and meaningful impact in society.

The summit boasts of a strong lineup of speakers whose careers reflect resilience and transformative leadership. Among them are Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of Airtel Africa Foundation, and Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director at Rain Oil Limited.

They will be joined by prominent voices including Hon. Mojisola Meranda, Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; Moremi Ojudu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-West); O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement and New Media; Dr. Folayinka Dania, Chief Resilience Officer for Lagos State and CEO of the Lagos State Resilience Office; and Princess Sarah Sosan, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, among others.

Together, the speakers will share insights on governance, inclusion, and purposeful leadership, while addressing themes such as grassroots engagement, adaptability, systems thinking, and sustainable leadership in uncertain times.

Rather than simply spotlighting success, the conversations will delve into the realities behind the achievements—moments of doubt, setbacks, recalibration, and eventual breakthroughs.

Attendees can expect candid and relatable discussions that underscore the summit’s core belief: embracing imperfection can be a powerful pathway to growth.

This year’s edition sharpens its focus on choosing courage over comfort, consistency over perfection, and action over fear. Participants will be encouraged to move beyond passive motivation and adopt practical, results-driven approaches that can transform both personal and professional journeys.

Imperfectly Awesome Conversations is a purpose-driven platform inspired by the work and philosophy of Dr. Omotola Bamigbaiye. It is committed to promoting authenticity, resilience, and personal transformation by creating spaces where individuals can share their stories, embrace their journeys, and recognise their inherent value.

IAC 4.0 is designed to amplify underrepresented voices often overlooked in mainstream discourse, promote inclusion as a daily practice across workplaces and communities, advance conversations around mental well-being by normalising vulnerability and self-acceptance, and drive actionable change by equipping participants with tools to translate insights into real-world impact.