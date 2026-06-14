Jubilation in Ekpetiama Kingdom at Okolode Yam festival

Bayelsa govt celebrates King Dakolo’s 10 years of coronation

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was agog over the weekend as dignitaries from all walks of life joined the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo, to celebrate the grand finale of the Okolode Yam Festival (Aya Buru Fi Uge) and his 10th anniversary on the throne.

The week-long festival, which featured several traditional dances, cultural displays, and masquerade performances, climaxed at Gbarantoru community with the presentation of new yams to King Dakolo by the eight communities in Ekpetiama Kingdom.

It also featured the presentation of the new yam by the queen, Her Royal Majesty, Queen Timinipre Dakolo, and the traditional breaking and eating of the yam by King Dakolo.

King Dakolo, in his remarks, attributed the peaceful celebration of the festival to the prevailing peace in the Kingdom, which gave the people the confidence to come to Ekpetiama to join the celebration.

The monarch who commended the unity of purpose among the people of Ekpetiama also applauded Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, for his developmental projects and for appointing Ekpetiama Sons and Daughters to his government.

King Dakolo, who is also the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, appealed to the government to consider the building of a befitting pavilion at Gbarantoru to ensure it can host big events in the future.

‘’ The Unity of purpose is the main reason why we are here today. If there were no unity, perhaps this occasion would not have been held. The prevailing peace in the Ekpetiama Kingdom has made the area attractive to visitors.

‘’ All who made it here will attest that if there were kidnapping, hostility, war, or anything wrong here, they would not have come. I thank the governor and his administration for their efforts in ensuring the peace we enjoy today.

‘’The governor is known these days as a man of peace. He has united all the warring groups in Bayelsa State, and the Ekpetiama Kingdom is one of the beneficiaries.

Senator Diri, in his remarks, commended the people of the Ekpetiama Kingdom for sustaining the culture and tradition of the Kingdom through farming.

Diri, represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Peretubo Akpe, encouraged the people to also keep the culture of farming, especially the water yam (Dioscorea Alata), which, according to him, is a good source of medical tourism in the area.

Dr Akpe, who also pointed out that the day marks the 10th anniversary of the Coronation of King Dakolo, commended his leadership foresight, which has enthroned peace in the Ekpetiama Kingdom.

He, however, appealed to the people across the state to double their efforts to preserve the language and identity of the people, especially farming, which are crucial elements in the Izon cultural identity.

Others who spoke, including the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abraham Ngobere, the member representing Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/ Opokuma in the House of Representatives, Hon Oforji Oboku, and the Pere of Kabowei Kingdom, HRM King Shadrach Erebulu, commended King Dakolo and the people of Ekpetiama for sustaining the festival as a platform for unity and cultural renaissance.