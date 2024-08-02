Engineers’ contributions vital for economic growth says, Sanwo-Olu

By Lukman Olabiyi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has emphasized the need for increased investment in the training and retraining of engineers, highlighting their crucial role in the country’s economic development.

The governor made the emphasises during a courtesy visit from Margaret Aina Oguntala, the first female President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), at the Lagos House in Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the profession’s impact on infrastructure and economic prosperity.

He noted that his administration has focused on the professional development of its engineers and encouraged the NSE to emphasize project management training for its members.

“This profession is not limited to any gender but is vital for all professionals committed to their responsibilities. We continue to extend opportunities to our young engineers,” he stated.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions engineers make in reducing travel time and managing project costs, expressing pride in the female engineers in Lagos State.

In response, NSE President Margaret Aina Oguntala expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support of women in his administration and his role in her election as the NSE’s first female president after sixty years. She praised the governor for his commitment to gender inclusivity in engineering and other sectors.

Oguntala highlighted the NSE’s evolution since its establishment in February 1958, noting its growth to over 65,000 members across 26 divisions and 82 branches nationwide, including six international branches.

She commended the governor’s leadership, which has led to significant progress in infrastructure, urban planning, and economic growth, making Lagos a prominent state in Nigeria and the fifth largest economy in Africa. She particularly praised the administration’s focus on transportation, housing, and renewable energy, which has enhanced Lagos’s reputation.

Yahoo Mail: Search, organise, conquer