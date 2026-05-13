Energy Commission DG in EFCC net over alleged N500bn fraud

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, over alleged money laundering involving about N500 billion.

Sources within the anti-graft agency who spoke in confidence disclosed that Abdullahi was arrested in Abuja and is currently being held in EFCC custody as investigations into the alleged massive financial scandal continue.

One of the sources said the alleged fraud was linked to funds running into half a trillion naira.

“We have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, for money laundering offences.

“He is currently in our custody. The money involved is estimated at N500bn,” the source hinted.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale could not be reached for comment on the development as of the time of filing this report.

Abdullahi was appointed Director-General of the Energy Commission in October 2023.