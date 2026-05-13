Energy Commission DG in EFCC net over alleged N500bn fraud

13 May 2026 9:28 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Dr Mustapha Abdullahi

Dr Mustapha Abdullahi

Enugu State

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, over alleged money laundering involving about N500 billion.

Sources within the anti-graft agency who spoke in confidence disclosed that Abdullahi was arrested in Abuja and is currently being held in EFCC custody as investigations into the alleged massive financial scandal continue.

One of the sources said the alleged fraud was linked to funds running into half a trillion naira.

Other News

“We have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, for money laundering offences.

“He is currently in our custody. The money involved is estimated at N500bn,” the source hinted.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale could not be reached for comment on the development as of the time of filing this report.

Abdullahi was appointed Director-General of the Energy Commission in October 2023.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News