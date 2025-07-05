The killing of travellers at Mangun community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State by suspected hoodlums has added another dimension to the cycle of violence that has rocked the state in recent times. The victims, comprising 13 men, women and children, were travelling in an 18-seater bus from Basawa community in Zaria, Kaduna State, to Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau State when they were attacked.

They victims were going for a wedding ceremony when they ran into the assailants. According to the police, the incident occurred on June 20, 2025, when the attackers set the bus ablaze, resulting in the deaths of some passengers, while several others sustained injuries. No fewer than 13 people were reportedly killed in the mayhem. The Plateau State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred, says it has arrested 22 suspects in connection with the dastardly action. Let them be diligently prosecuted.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the killing of 13 innocent Nigerians as heinous, unacceptable and barbaric. He directed the police to work with other security and intelligence agencies to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the tragic incident. He also reiterated that the “freedom of movement by all citizens is non-negotiable. We will not tolerate any attempt by anyone or group of people to curtail that fundamental freedom through acts of extreme violence and fear.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, described the incident as a barbaric and cowardly act that has no place in a civilised society. The governor demanded the arrest and trial of the perpetrators of the heinous crime. “This is not just about accountability; it is about restoring faith in the rule of law and protecting the rights of every Nigerian citizen,” he stated.

In the same vein, the Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, charged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, ensure that justice is served and implement proactive measures to prevent such attacks in future. Also, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has tasked the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime and bring them to justice.

We condemn the barbaric murder of innocent Nigerians. The recurring bloodbath in Plateau and Benue states is unacceptable and uncalled for. The mayhem has become one too many and a serious indictment on the government and relevant security agencies. About three months ago, over 51 people were killed and dozens injured in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

In April, 52 residents were killed in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state. Hurti, Josho, Daffo, and other communities in Manguna area of the council were mostly affected. About 383 houses were burnt and 1,800 citizens displaced. In August 2021, 25 travellers in transit in Bassa and Jos North Local Governments were intercepted and killed by suspected sectarian militia near Jos.

A few days later, gunmen invaded Yelwan Zangam village, close to the University of Jos, and killed 37 people in apparent retaliatory action. In January 2021, 150 people in Kuru Karama, Riyom Local Government Area were killed by armed militia groups. Two months later, 500 people, including women and children were brutally murdered in Dogo Nahawa in what was believed to be a reprisal. In one of the attacks, five infants and 28 children aged five were brutally massacred.

Considering the frequency of these attacks and the helplessness of the victims, the security agencies should come up with new strategies to halt the frequent attacks in Plateau and Benue states. The recent murder of over 200 Nigerians in Yelewata, Benue State, is an indication that the war against insecurity is exacerbating dangerously.

The massacre, coming some days after the President’s visit to Benue State, is quite ominous. The development underscores the fact that the general insecurity across the country is seemingly assuming a dangerous dimension. The government must frontally check the perpetrators of these attacks before it becomes too late. The troops must pursue and hunt down the terrorists and utterly decimate them. Government needs to come up with new measures to enhance peace in the conflict-prone areas.

We believe that identifying the underlying factors in the conflict will lead to its resolution. Government must tackle poverty, hunger, and unemployment, the major triggers of the conflict. There is also the need to involve the various stakeholders in the search for enduring peace in Plateau State. Community, religious leaders and civil society organisations should equally be involved in the peace process.