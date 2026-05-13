Elon Musk urged to intervene as Nigerian military seizes 400 Starlink devices from terrorists

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani has put world’s richest man, Elon Musk on notice after reports emerged that the Nigerian Army had confiscated 400 Starlink communication devices from terrorists in the North East.

The Commander of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, Brig Gen Beyidi Martins confirmed the confiscation of the devices while briefing journalists on Tuesday.

“It will interest you to know that a lot of arrests are being made daily. For example, the terrorists use the Starlink satellite network, and I think so far, within this sector, we have arrested over 400 pieces of the Starlink network, and that has helped to deny them the ability to get a connection easily,” he said.

Starlink is owned by Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX, the aerospace company founded and led by Musk.

It is a division within SpaceX designed to provide high-speed, low-latency satellite internet across the globe.

Sani urged Musk to “take urgent action” to prevent the misuse of the Starlink devices.

He said, “The reported seizure of 400 Starlink communications devices from the hands of terrorists in the North Eastern part of Nigeria by the Nigerian Army is a significant development in the fight against terrorism.

“Mr Elon Musk must take urgent action to neutralise the use of his devices in the perpetration of evil.”