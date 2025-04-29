From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti North Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his deputy, Chief Mrs Monisade Afuye, for a second term in 2026.

The endorsement, announced at a special stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday, April 29, at Events Arcade, Ido-Ekiti, was driven by the administration’s achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, human capital development, and inclusive governance.

The leaders praised Oyebanji’s transformative projects across Ekiti North’s five local governments, stating that his re-election would ensure the completion of ongoing initiatives and elevate the state’s prosperity.

“Governor Oyebanji has governed with integrity, competence, and compassion. In just over two years, his administration has had tangible impacts,” said Chief Abejide, Chairman of the Ekiti North Progressive Leaders’ Forum.

Senator Cyril Fasuyi, representing Ekiti North, moved the endorsement motion, highlighting Oyebanji’s delivery on his six-pillar agenda: infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, governance, and social development.

“Ekiti North has felt his impact in all five local governments, and a good turn deserves another,” Fasuyi said. “I, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, move a motion today, April 29, 2025, for the endorsement of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his deputy, Chief Mrs Monisade Afuye, to contest for a second term from 2026 to 2030.”

Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, vowed to protect the administration’s progress, stressing unity to sustain development. Chief Jide Awe, Special Adviser on Political Matters, expressed gratitude for the support, affirming Oyebanji’s commitment to improving citizens’ lives.

The endorsement follows similar support from the APC State Caucus two weeks prior, as well as Ekiti Central (February 2025) and Ekiti South (January 2025) senatorial districts. Hon. Taiwo Olatubosun, Commissioner for Information, described the endorsement as recognition of Oyebanji’s landmark achievements. “People across the state and nationally are looking at a man who has given himself selflessly to service,” he said, urging Oyebanji to confirm his candidacy soon.

Notable attendees included House of Representatives members Hons. Akinlayo Kolawole and Akin Rotimi, APC State Chairman Sola Eleshin, and former and serving state and national assembly members.